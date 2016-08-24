The funeral for slain Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith was held on Thursday, August 18 and was attended by thousands of citizens and law enforcement officials.

Eastman Police Officer Smith laid to rest

Wednesday, August 24. 2016
Eastman Police Officer Tim “Turtle” Smith was laid to rest Thursday, August 18, 2016 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The funeral service, which was held at the Dodge County High School Gymnasium, began at 2:00 p.m.

Over 2,500 people were in Dodge County Thursday to pay their respects and to honor Smith’s family. Law enforcement officers from New York, Chicago, Colorado, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina and throughout the state of Georgia were in attendance.

Chris Rogers, Smith’s cousin, gave the eulogy during the service. Rogers told mourners that Smith knew he wanted to be a police officer from the time he was a child growing up in Bacon County. Smith followed the footsteps of his grandfather as well as his father in the field of law enforcement.

Rogers also stated that after the incident Smith knew his time was limited as he told emergency personnel in the back of the ambulance to tell Chelsea (Clark) he loved her.

Pastor Dahl McDermitt, Jr. officiated over the service remembering Smith as being a family man who would rather help someone than lock them up.

The North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit traveled to Dodge County to pay tribute to Smith. The horse-drawn carriage took Smith’s body from the gymnasium down Pearl Bates Road to where the hearse was waiting in the adjacent parking lot. The caisson unit travels the country to honor officers killed in the line of duty.

Officer Smith was responding to a suspicious person report on Main Street near Smith Street on Saturday, August 13, 2016 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

Smith had served with the Eastman Police Department for five and half years.

Pictures of the funeral and events surrounding it can be found on Pages 6 and 7A.

The Bank of Eastman, Citizens Bank and Colony Bank have united to set up accounts for Eastman Police Office Tim Smith’s family. Donations may be made payable to The Community Memorial Fund of Officer Tim Smith Irrevocable Fund at any of the above financial institutions. All proceeds will be used to pay for the funeral and burial expenses and to benefit Smith’s three children.
