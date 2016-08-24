Eastman Police Officer Tim “Turtle” Smith was laid to rest Thursday, August 18, 2016 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The funeral service, which was held at the Dodge County High School Gymnasium, began at 2:00 p.m.
Over 2,500 people were in Dodge County Thursday to pay their respects and to honor Smith’s family. Law enforcement officers from New York, Chicago, Colorado, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina and throughout the state of Georgia were in attendance.
Chris Rogers, Smith’s cousin, gave the eulogy during the service. Rogers told mourners that Smith knew he wanted to be a police officer from the time he was a child growing up in Bacon County. Smith followed the footsteps of his grandfather as well as his father in the field of law enforcement.
Rogers also stated that after the incident Smith knew his time was limited as he told emergency personnel in the back of the ambulance to tell Chelsea (Clark) he loved her.
Pastor Dahl McDermitt, Jr. officiated over the service remembering Smith as being a family man who would rather help someone than lock them up.
The funeral for slain Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith was held on Thursday, August 18 and was attended by thousands of citizens and law enforcement officials.
Eastman Police Officer Smith laid to rest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)