Rest in Peace actor David Huddleston, age 85.
Four-star Marine General (retired) John Allen at the Demo convention shows again that not all military officers are conservative. Gen. Allen, obviously a big liberal, could be aiming for a high position in a hideous Hillary administration (let’s hope it never happens).
Big media forgot to tell you Ross Perot was a longtime Democrat. He came through for the Clintons – twice. Perot even endorsed the vile Ann Richards (D) for governor of Texas a few years back.
How could any Republican prop up the Democrats through inaction even if they do not like Donald Trump. It’s a fight for the next forty, not four, years when the direction of the Supreme Court is on the line.
Good riddance to former RINO House Speaker and Obama pal John Boehner, who in 2014 called conservatives “knuckle draggers.”
Throughout history we have deported illegal aliens, until recent years. Deportation is the only action that deters illegal immigration. Of course, invaders are now valued as pre-Democrats, and their votes are cultivated by liberal politicians.
Rupert Murdoch of Fox News and blowhard billionaire investor Warren Buffett (liberal Democrat) are big open borders advocates. Talk host Mark Levin has a good idea. He said in 2014 we should dump the invaders in their neighborhoods.
Has Karl Rove ever won much of anything? He’s all over the TV screen, makes big bucks as a consultant but has lost many more elections than he has won. Why do the Republican leaders keep these losers around?
Massachusetts must have more liberals per square foot than most any other state, being 44th out of 50 in its size. I thought the president claimed we had 57 or 58 states.
When he first ran for president in 2008, Barack Obama tried to downplay his leftism to reel in the low information voters (LIVs). He let his true feelings slip in May 2008 but showed us the truth – he was just another leftwing Reagan-hater, who said: “Anger over welfare and affirmative action helped forge the Reagan coalition.”
Sen. Barack Obama May 2008
Let’s hope it never happens
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)