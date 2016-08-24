Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
My heart breaks after hearing about another killing of a police officer in our country. But only this time, it’s one of our own of my hometown, Eastman’s finest. As a veteran police officer and county deputy here in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, (Now retired), it is all too common to hear of police officers being murdered and assaulted. But to now hear of this mayhem in a sleepy town of central Georgia is out of my dimension of thinking.
This America we now call our country has gone completely mad. From Dallas, Houston, Baton Rouge, New York City, and now, Eastman, Georgia. Families have been shattered as individuals with murderous hearts having killed their loved ones without mercy and complete brutality.
I suppose there are no words to describe the jagged cuts that have been inflicted upon our nation.
We are bombarded daily by useless talk by this now unionized thuggery identified as “Black Lives Matter Gang” who are nothing but two bit punk feckless gangsters that has been legitimized by a criminal himself (Barrack Obama and his administration) whereas that group calls for the systemic murder of police officers. Mr. Obama and his gang hoodlums routinely invite these criminals to the White House for community organize praise.
Is it too late for us to listen to the voice of reason, to step beyond ourselves and address the real issues and dangers that we now face as American people?
I believe we can still call upon the real spirit of our nation, and rally behind each other in America for a common cause. The little town of Eastman can still be that Norman Rockwell canvas painting that was Eastman in my youth, where a man or woman wearing that silver badge was a hero and an image of respect. Where boys and girls at Dodge County H.S. could still use a public restroom without discerning the meaning of “transgender” over the door, and yes Mr. Battle, we could still sing Dixie and look at the state flag without people like you and your organization (NAACP) running down to the city leaders bellyaching over a confederate flag.
Can Eastman be that town once again? It’s in your hands. It’s called a ballot box.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)