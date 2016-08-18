Commissioners mourn loss of officer Tim Smith

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 18. 2016
Comments (0)
By Taelor Rye
Members of the Dodge County Board of Commissioners recognized the life and service of fallen Eastman police officer Tim Smith at the top of the August 15 board meeting.

As part of her devotional, commissioner Karen Cheek shared, “He had a legacy. He was a family man, and he was a church man. He was a servant; he served people, and he protected us. He will be missed, and this is the type of life that you lead – one that leaves an impression on those that are left behind. I think he did that.”

Cheek then held a moment of silence, one held “not only for him and his family, but for all of the law officers and public servants that serve us all the time that we take so for granted.”

Following the moment of silence and prayer, commissioner William Howell, Jr. added, “A lot of times, we take these police officers for granted… These people are hurting. They’ve been through a lot… Families are hurting. When you see them in the upcoming weeks, give them a hug, and give them your support. They put their lives on the line for us every day of the week.”

Smith, who was with the Eastman Police Department for five years, was shot when responding to a call concerning a suspicious person after coming upon the figure and exiting his vehicle. Suspect Royheem Delshawn Deeds has been arrested for the shooting.

According to county manager Bobby Peacock, Smith’s visitation will take place at the Dodge County High School Gymnasium in Eastman at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. the same day.

Commissioners lamented that the called meeting to set the upcoming fiscal year’s millage rate has also long been set for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, noting that advertised, called meetings of this nature follow a specific set of procedures that legally must be upheld.

County attorney John Harrington explained to the commissioners, “Those notices are very strict. Even though you’re not actually changing it (the millage rate), you’ve got to have it (the meeting), and you’ve got to do it the right way.”

He continued, “I certainly mean no disrespect to officer Smith, and I know none of the people on this board does… We are disappointed in that (conflict), but we don’t have a lot of choice. We will make it as quick as we can to allow us all to pay our respects as we see fit.”

Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market relayed that, at the most recent Dodge-Eastman Chamber of Commerce meeting, discussions were held concerning the upcoming Hometown Heroes Day for September 11, a recognition of the services of first responders.

In support of the day, the chamber will be holding a fundraiser of selling blue ribbons to display on business doors to show support. Flanagan stated that these ribbons will also be sold at the farmer’s market. “First responders can come and know that the community appreciates them,” she dolefully expressed.

Another fundraiser at the farmer’s market – which will continue in its timeslot of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until September 3, when it will start and end one hour later – has been and will continue to be for battered women.

Other farmer’s market news includes that the most recent outing saw over 200 customers and 17 vendors, including a new honey vendor from within Dodge County. One vendor also grilled and sold hot dogs and hamburgers.

EBT usage over the past few weeks has averaged at about $13.00 each time, and the farmer’s market will continue to hold high-noon raffles. Additionally, a seed exchange will be held at the farmer’s market.

Flanagan announced that a pie-eating contest will take place at the September 10 farmer’s market, inviting county commissioners to participate alongside a handful of Eastman City Council members who have already volunteered.

The board of commissioners elected George Watson to fill Larry Melvin’s seat on the board of tax assessors.

Meanwhile, Mike Pruitt, who has been on the library board, wants to come off, and Melinda Dennis – who previously served on the board in her position as school superintendent – expressed interest in filling the seat. The board moved to table the matter until its next meeting.

The board approved a motion to allow the Roddy Fire Department to use $6,000.00 of its existing Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds to purchase an engine from the Chauncey Fire Department.

Peacock also relayed that Barney Jones, a roughly 35-year employee of the county, has recently passed. “He did a good job, and he will be sorely missed,” Peacock stated.

Due to Labor Day falling on the next scheduled date of the board of commissioners’ regular meeting, the board voted to move the meeting to Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News