Commissioners mourn loss of officer Tim Smith

Members of the Dodge County Board of Commissioners recognized the life and service of fallen Eastman police officer Tim Smith at the top of the August 15 board meeting.
As part of her devotional, commissioner Karen Cheek shared, “He had a legacy. He was a family man, and he was a church man. He was a servant; he served people, and he protected us. He will be missed, and this is the type of life that you lead – one that leaves an impression on those that are left behind. I think he did that.”
Cheek then held a moment of silence, one held “not only for him and his family, but for all of the law officers and public servants that serve us all the time that we take so for granted.”
Following the moment of silence and prayer, commissioner William Howell, Jr. added, “A lot of times, we take these police officers for granted… These people are hurting. They’ve been through a lot… Families are hurting. When you see them in the upcoming weeks, give them a hug, and give them your support. They put their lives on the line for us every day of the week.”
Smith, who was with the Eastman Police Department for five years, was shot when responding to a call concerning a suspicious person after coming upon the figure and exiting his vehicle. Suspect Royheem Delshawn Deeds has been arrested for the shooting.
According to county manager Bobby Peacock, Smith’s visitation will take place at the Dodge County High School Gymnasium in Eastman at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. the same day.
Commissioners lamented that the called meeting to set the upcoming fiscal year’s millage rate has also long been set for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, noting that advertised, called meetings of this nature follow a specific set of procedures that legally must be upheld.
County attorney John Harrington explained to the commissioners, “Those notices are very strict. Even though you’re not actually changing it (the millage rate), you’ve got to have it (the meeting), and you’ve got to do it the right way.”
He continued, “I certainly mean no disrespect to officer Smith, and I know none of the people on this board does… We are disappointed in that (conflict), but we don’t have a lot of choice. We will make it as quick as we can to allow us all to pay our respects as we see fit.”
Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market relayed that, at the most recent Dodge-Eastman Chamber of Commerce meeting, discussions were held concerning the upcoming Hometown Heroes Day for September 11, a recognition of the services of first responders.
