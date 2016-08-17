Tim Smith

Eastman police officer murdered

Wednesday, August 17. 2016
A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

According to authorities, officer Smith responded to a suspicious person report on Main Street near Smith Street. When officer Smith arrived in the area, he noticed a black male. Officer Smith stopped his car, got out and confronted the subject and was shot by the suspect. Officer Smith was hit, but returned fire, missing the suspect.

The suspect left the scene and officer Smith called into 911 that he had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services and Eastman Fire Department Rescue responded to the scene. Officer Smith was taken to Dodge County Hospital where he died of his wound.

Law enforcement officials immediately began a search for the suspect. Before long, approximately 75 law enforcement officials from all over middle Georgia and some other areas converged on Eastman to offer their assistance in the search for the suspect. Officers followed leads all night and the next day trying to locate the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Royheem Delshawn Deeds, age 24, of the Dodge-Telfair area.

An alert was put out for Deeds.

As the result of a tip, just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, the U.S. Marshal’s Service notified the Nassau County, Florida Sheriff’s Office that it was possible that Deeds was headed out of Folkston, Georgia on U.S. 1 into Florida and may be headed towards Gainesville, Florida in a gold Nissan Altima with a Georgia tag.

A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description in Hilliard, Florida. That deputy and another deputy stopped the vehicle just outside Hilliard. The driver of the vehicle was Franshawn Shanae Deeds, Royhem Deeds’ sister. Jamil Mitchell, age 32, Franshawn Shanae Deeds’ boyfriend, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Once the two were detained, officers began a search of the vehicle and found Royheem Delsawn Deeds in the trunk of the car. No gun was found.

All three were arrested and booked into the Nassau County jail. Jamil Mitchell and Franshawn Shanae Deeds, age 22, were arrested on warrants for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. Royheem Delsawn Deeds was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder.

All three made their appearance in Nassau County on Monday morning and all three waived extradition. Nassau County officials are now waiting on Georgia authorities to come pick them up.

Officer Smith leaves behind three small children.
