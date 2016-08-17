Eastman police officer murdered

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
According to authorities, officer Smith responded to a suspicious person report on Main Street near Smith Street. When officer Smith arrived in the area, he noticed a black male. Officer Smith stopped his car, got out and confronted the subject and was shot by the suspect. Officer Smith was hit, but returned fire, missing the suspect.
The suspect left the scene and officer Smith called into 911 that he had been shot.
Emergency Medical Services and Eastman Fire Department Rescue responded to the scene. Officer Smith was taken to Dodge County Hospital where he died of his wound.
Law enforcement officials immediately began a search for the suspect. Before long, approximately 75 law enforcement officials from all over middle Georgia and some other areas converged on Eastman to offer their assistance in the search for the suspect. Officers followed leads all night and the next day trying to locate the suspect.
The suspect was identified as Royheem Delshawn Deeds, age 24, of the Dodge-Telfair area.
An alert was put out for Deeds.
As the result of a tip, just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, the U.S. Marshal’s Service notified the Nassau County, Florida Sheriff’s Office that it was possible that Deeds was headed out of Folkston, Georgia on U.S. 1 into Florida and may be headed towards Gainesville, Florida in a gold Nissan Altima with a Georgia tag.
