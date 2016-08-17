Random thoughts

Retired finance professor Michael S. Rozeff says Hillary Clinton is a vote for barbarism.
“Keeping up with Hillary’s abuses of power, scandals and criminality could be a full-time job. They go back decades.” Read all about this on LewRockwell.com 7-30-16. Billionaire leftist Mark Cuban should check out this column. He has endorsed hideous Hillary Clinton.
Scott Reed was Bob Dole’s presidential campaign manager in 1996. Dole lost big and Scott Reed went to work for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.  He is a senior political analyst for the chamber. Scott Reed says he plans to crush the Tea Party. Karl Rove has also declared war on the Tea Party. Other Republican “leaders” have expressed similar feelings for the conservative challengers on the right side. They claim they do not want “losers” on any Republican ticket.
  Karl Rove spent many millions in recent elections and had little success in winning Congressional seats, none in recent presidential elections, yet these characters are well-connected to the political money machine and usually find lucrative jobs as consultants.
I’ve been telling people for years that Ross Perot is just another vengeful liberal. He endorsed liberal Democrat Ann Richards for governor of Texas in 1994.
A border solution with teeth – plenty of teeth: Back on 5-21-06 columnist Joe Kovacs on WorldNetDaily.com said we should take alligators out of Florida and put them on the U.S. border to stop illegal aliens from entering the USA. That could be just the “mean-spirited” solution we need for a vexing problem.
Morgan and Morgan: For the Democrats.
Barack Obama claimed a couple of years back that the U.S. has some 70,000 structurally deficient bridges. Why not dump foreign aid and spend the money here?

“Amnesty in any form for illegal immigrants is an open invitation for millions more to cross our borders. Reason not only tells you that, but past history as well.”
columnist Charley Reese  5-20-06
The National Felon League (NFL) penalizes use of the derogatory “N” word. Call someone a nincompoop and you risk being fined or expelled.
“As it is, Uncle Sam runs out of money every six months and needs the debt limit increased.”
The Bear on TheAbsurdReport.com  2-20-14
Regarding evolution: “If our furry and scaly friends were still evolving, none of them appeared to be gaining on us.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Obamacare Because Grandma is Shovel Ready.
From CanadaFreePress.com: “If elected Vice President, Kaine also promised the Spanish television network Telemundo that he would push a bill to legalize all illegal immigrants during the first 100 days of the new administration.”
Jeff Crouere  7-29-16
Of course he would. Democrats consider illegal aliens pre-Democrats and they can never get enough of them.
Good websites: ConservativeTribune.com, AmericanActionNews.com, LauraIngram.com, TheOtherMcCain.com, TheoSpark.net, LifeZette.com, RadarOnline.com, DanaLoesch.com, ChicksontheRight.com, FrontPageMag.com, AlienCrime.com, NYSun.com, NYPost.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, AnnCoulter.com, LibertyUnbound.com, CanadaFreePress.com, DailyKenn.com, VoiceOfLillpop.blogspot.com, LostParks.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, Downtrend.com, Pure-Gas.org, MRC.org, CNSNews.com, AIM.org.
Marshall Miller
