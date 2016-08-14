BREAKING NEWS: EASTMAN POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Royheem Delsawn Deeds, age 24, of the Dodge-Telfair area is wanted for one count of murder of Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith.
Officer Smith responded to a suspicious person call on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. when the incident happened.
According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Whitley, anyone with information on Deeds’ where-abouts should call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988, Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at 478-374-3482.
Deeds should be considered armed and dangerous.