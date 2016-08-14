BREAKING NEWS: EASTMAN POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Royheem Delsawn Deeds, age 24, of the Dodge-Telfair area is wanted for one count of murder of Eastman Police Officer Tim Smith.

Officer Smith responded to a suspicious person call on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. when the incident happened.
According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Whitley, anyone with information on Deeds’ where-abouts should call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988, Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at 478-374-3482.
Deeds should be considered armed and dangerous.
#1 Cherokee on 08/15/16 at 08:44 AM [Reply]
Please pray for all Law Enforcement Officers!! ALL LIVES MATTER!! Our police officers plays a big part in making me feel safe to live here in Eastman. I pray that this man be caught and taken off the streets, if he has no respect for authority then he has no respect for himself or anyone else. My heartfelt prayers and sympathy goes out to officer Tim Smith family and friends also the Eastman Police Department. We have been hearing about this happening in larger city but now it has happened here in our small quiet town this goes to show that it can happen anywhere.
#2 Judy on 08/15/16 at 03:00 PM [Reply]
Heart felt prayers to the Smith Family an all the men an women that serve to make our lives safe,
