One Injured

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 11. 2016
Comments (0)
An Eastman woman was injured and taken to Dodge County Hospital after a one vehicle accident at approximately 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident happened on Edna Moore Road approximately .2 miles south of Georgia 27. Sonya Danner Coleman, age 35, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500 south on Edna Moore Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Coleman was driving too fast for conditions and failed to maintain her lane, running off the west side of the road, striking a trash can, then traveled into the ditch and hitting an embankment which caused the vehicle to start flipping and ending up on its top. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News