One Injured

An Eastman woman was injured and taken to Dodge County Hospital after a one vehicle accident at approximately 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident happened on Edna Moore Road approximately .2 miles south of Georgia 27. Sonya Danner Coleman, age 35, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500 south on Edna Moore Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Coleman was driving too fast for conditions and failed to maintain her lane, running off the west side of the road, striking a trash can, then traveled into the ditch and hitting an embankment which caused the vehicle to start flipping and ending up on its top. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)