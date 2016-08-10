Skip to first row site navigation
Preston Leonard “Preb” Vaughn, Jr.
Preston Leonard “Preb” Vaughn, Jr.
Wednesday, August 10. 2016
Age 53
Died Wednesday, August 3, 2016
Arrangements Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home
